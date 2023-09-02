Pride of ownership shows in every corner of this 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home featuring 9 ft. ceiling throughout and vaulted ceiling in great room & sunroom. Southern facing design brings warmth and sunlight throughout. Gourmet kitchen, Pella windows and patio doors, heated sunroom floor, epoxied garage floor, and professional landscaping are just a few of the many features of this immaculate Summerhaven condo. Conveniently located less than 1 mile from the lake, shopping, restaurants, boat launch , beach and freeway. Very reasonable HOA fees cover pool maintenance, snow removal & landscaping. Buyer to verify square footage.