Pride of ownership shows in every corner of this 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home featuring 9 ft. ceiling throughout and vaulted ceiling in great room & sunroom. Southern facing design brings warmth and sunlight throughout. Gourmet kitchen, Pella windows and patio doors, heated sunroom floor, epoxied garage floor, and professional landscaping are just a few of the many features of this immaculate Summerhaven condo. Conveniently located less than 1 mile from the lake, shopping, restaurants, boat launch , beach and freeway. Very reasonable HOA fees cover pool maintenance, snow removal & landscaping. Buyer to verify square footage.
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $539,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake Environmental Agency posted a cautionary advisory for the east end of Lake Geneva Beach on Tuesday afternoo…
Green Bay released 35 players and made a couple of injury moves Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit. Here's which players made the c…
General manager Brian Gutekunst addressed the desire to improve, meaning younger players will get a chance with the Packers this season. Here'…
Lake Geneva discontinues trail extension project and grant application
The Lake Geneva Badger football team (2-0) took their home field for the first time this season and couldn’t have played much better Friday ni…