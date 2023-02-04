Have you ever wanted to move into a new home but didn't want to deal with the new construction process? Basso Builders presents - the Glendale II Plan is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 1,700 square feet of living space. Pictures are from 1/31/2023 showing progress. Expected completion March 2023.Basso Builders prebuilt homes go fast, so don't wait!
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $525,600
