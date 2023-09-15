Check out this meticulously maintained Lake Geneva home! This 3 bed 2.5 bath property has been well cared for and is ready for its new owners. As you walk in the front door you are welcomed by an open concept floor plan featuring all the upgrades from engineered hardwoods, granite countertops, tiled showers, each bedroom features a large walk in closet and the back yard features a large paved seating area perfect for entertaining. Situated less than a mile from all the shopping and dining amenities Lake Geneva has to offer you won't want to miss this one. Schedule your showings today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $524,900
