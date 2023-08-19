Absolutely stunning! Brand new construction! Hard to find new in Knollwood subdivision! Huge enclosed screened frnt porch! Enter 2 open LR w/soaring vltd clngs w/exposed oak beams, shiplap accent walls & cstm limestone FP! Gorgeous gourmet ktchn w/brkfst bar, quartz c-tops, sleek cstm cabinetry, Wolf stove & walk-in pantry! Flex flr plan allows for sep dining area with cove mlding for extra rec lighting! Separate sit area w/dr 2 awsm screened porch! Convenient 1st floor laundry! Mstr suite w/walk-n shwr with seat, cstm tile wrk & upgraded vanity w/undercab lighting! Huge fin wlkout bsmnt w/fam rm, game area & 2 gracious sz bdrms! Lwr lvl patio! Deep lot w/shed & play fort! Zoned heat & cooling! Awsm lakefront assoc w/beach/pier! Too many upgrades to list! Come see!
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,650,000
