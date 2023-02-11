Brand new home and lot package overlooking Eagle lake in the town of Dover. This lot is part of the association which gives you rights to the pier, beaches and all of the park areas but without the lakefront taxes. There is nothing between you and the lake but conservancy and it's conveniently located within 15 minutes of I-94 and I-43. The property is .41 acres and pricing starts at 579k for a 2400 square foot 2 story (ranch also available), which will feature 3 bedrooms with a master suite, 2 1/2 baths and a walkout basement. SREI, LLC can design anything to suit your needs and lifestyle. Start building your dream home and start lake life now !!
3 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $579,900
