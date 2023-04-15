Desirable Dutch Creek Estates ,,well appointed Brand new construction of a ranch with the walk-out lower level and unfinished bonus room above garage,,, golf cart friendly community,, huge oversized 3 car garage room for the golf cart with many homes in the $700 to 1+ million range....tons of extras tall basement ceilings, roughed in basement bath, coffered ceiling concrete driveway, drywall garage,,, hurry there maybe still time to pick wall/ carpet colors.
3 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $624,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lake Geneva woman faces three felony charges after crashing a pickup truck in the Town of Richmond while under the influence cocaine in the …
The Dalai Lama was taking questions from the audience in February in Dharamsala when the boy asked if he could hug him. After a hug, the Dalai…
Nugget the dog was found “limping down a wet dark road” in South Carolina — more than 1,700 miles from his home.
Lake Geneva approves liquor license for Downtown restaurant
A “good Samaritan” helped rescue three people from Lake Michigan after their boat flipped over Thursday afternoon between the Southport Marina…