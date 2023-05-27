Desirable Dutch Creek Estates ,,, possible owner financing from 3.99% 20% down, 3yr balloon with possible extension. well appointed Brand new construction ranch with the walk-out lower level and unfinished bonus room above garage,,, golf cart friendly community,, huge oversized 3 car garage room for the golf cart with many homes in the $700 to 1+ million range....tons of extras solid core doors,, upgraded trim package,,tall basement ceilings, roughed in basement bath, coffered ceiling concrete driveway, drywall garage,,, hurry there maybe still time to pick wall/ carpet colors.
3 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $599,900
