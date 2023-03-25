Top quality builders model ranch home with full walk-out basement in the desirable Running Brook Farms of Johnsburg on premium lot backing to wooded area. You will be amazed by all the upgrades this home features! Designed and build by KLM. Inviting foyer opening to the spacious great room accented by volume ceilings w/crown molding, hardwood floors boasting corner stone fireplace, recessed lighting & ceiling fan. The adjoining dining/flex room features crown molding & tray ceiling. The kitchen is a chefs delight offering an abundant amount of 42" cabinets, custom back splash, stainless appliances, large pantry, island w/ pendant lighting and spacious eating area featuring vaulted ceilings w/ skylights with Velux remote blinds and sliders to deck! The oversized master suite features tray ceilings, huge walk-in closet and spa style bathroom with custom tub, double sinks and separate shower. Two additional main floor bedrooms are serviced by their own elegant full bath. First floor laundry is conveniently located & features ample storage and wash sink. But that's not all! As you descend down the open staircase to the additional 2200 sq ft full walk-out basement you enter a blank slate ready for you including stubbed in for full bath and sliders to patio. Deck and patio overlook beautiful yard backing to wooded area. No neighbors behind you! More upgrades throughout include 10 ft ceilings, custom trim pkg including 8 ft interior doors, upgraded lighting w/dimmers, Flo by Moen, recirculating hot water, Iwave ionizer, Plasma air filter, smart thermostate and humidifier. New water softener from Huemann. Over sized two car garage with high ceilings.