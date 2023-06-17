Stunning End Unit Townhouse that backs up to wooded area. This home truly shows like a MODEL!!! Spacious Entry with luxury wood laminate flooring throughout the entire main floor, New carpeting on Upgraded wrought Iron railing staircase and 2nd floor which features 3 BRS and 2 full baths and a convenient laundry room with built in cabinets. The Primary suite has beautiful tile in the walk in shower, double sinks plus walk in closet! The 2nd BR is huge and the 3rd BR makes for a perfect Home office! Main floor powder room w/white wainscoting wall is stunning! Entire unit is newly painted in soft neutral palette. Recessed lighting and ceiling fans in most rooms. Kitchen is Gorgeous with New fixtures and high end finishes! Granite Counter tops & white subway tile backsplash, Upgraded Stainless Steel appliances all compliment the 42" Aristokraft cabinetry with Espresso Finish. Custom Blinds w/no cord feature. The dinette has a sliding door that leads out to the private deck with stairs to the lower level yard. The views are amazing!!! Full Lookout Basement has rough in for bathroom and great for future finishing and extra storage! Attached 2 car garage! Located off of State Park Road and near Route 12 for access to commuting and amenities. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. The nearby Fox Lake Metra Station is 3 miles away. Also close to Fox Lake Country Club and the Chain-O-Lakes. Perfection!!!!!