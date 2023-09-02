Discover the allure of this exclusive end unit residence, graced with an array of luxurious features. Set against a backdrop of serene woodlands, this home offers a unique sense of tranquility. Your journey begins in the impressive 2-story foyer, adorned with an elegant wrought iron railing and new hand-scraped Bamboo Flooring. The living space boasts sophisticated wood accents along the walls, creating an ambiance of depth and impeccable design in the expansive great room. With a thoughtfully designed predominantly open floorplan, you'll find ample space for gatherings and entertainment. Indulge your culinary passions in the kitchen adorned with 42" Aristokraft cabinetry featuring an Espresso Finish, complemented by granite country tops, a farm sink and stainless steel appliances. The Primary Bedroom is a true retreat, offering the luxury of two spacious walk-in closets, while the double shower and dual sink vanity in the en-suite bathroom add a touch of lavishness to your daily routine. Nestled just off State Park Road, this home provides convenient access to major roadways for an effortless commute and access to a number of amenities. You'll be in close proximity to a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Embrace the outdoors with the nearby Fox Lake Country Club and the inviting expanses of the Chain-O-Lakes State Park. Don't miss the chance to experience the allure of this home for yourself. Come see and allow yourself to fall in love with where you'll live and create cherished memories.