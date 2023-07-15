Beautifully maintained and updated end unit townhouse only 6 years young! The main level of this adorable 3 bed, 2.1 bath home is bright and sunny, features a great room that opens to the dining room & kitchen, complete with breakfast bar and separate eating area, pantry storage, coat closet and half bathroom. A sliding glass door leads to the 12 X 8' stamped concrete patio and spacious corner lot, with a privacy wall located conveniently behind . A beautifully updated staircase leads up towards the Master bedroom that features a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet & private full bath, along with two other bedrooms, additional full bathroom and laundry room. Brand new carpet completes the second level. Situated off of State Park Road and close to the Fox Lake metra makes commuting a breeze! Close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and nearby state parks. Nothing to do but move in!
3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $239,900
