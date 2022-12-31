3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $239,000

This beautiful, better than new townhome located in the highly desirable Country Club Hills subdivision has been meticulously maintained, and is ready for you to move right in! The welcoming two-story foyer and split oak staircase features iron balusters and creates a warm and inviting entry into your new home. Fabulous floor plan offers a nicely sized great room and opens to a large, bright eat-in kitchen. This chef's paradise features Aristokraft custom cabinetry, pretty countertops w/double sink, all Whirlpool stainless steel appliances including a 4-burner gas oven/range, refrigerator (2018), dishwasher & microwave, and hardwood flooring. You will appreciate the additional cabinetry and dry bar area great for serving, as well as the separate pantry closet which offers storage galore! The dining area features a large sliding glass door to your own patio with open space views and custom window treatments & hardware to complete this amazing main level entertaining space! The 2nd level primary suite features his and hers walk-in closets, newer window treatments & hardware, ceiling fan (2020), luxe bath offering a large soaking tub, separate shower and double vanities. Additionally on the 2nd level are two more bedrooms with tasteful window treatments & hardware and large closets, as well as the recently updated (2021) dreamy laundry room with decorative wainscot wall trim, custom butcher block folding counter, built-in cabinetry w/hanging area and fresh new paint. The main level powder room, also recently updated (2021) includes fresh paint, new flooring, new toilet & new vanity. Attached 2-car garage with direct entry has been finished (2020) to include storage shelving & TV mount, and a Chamberlain wifi enabled garage door opener. Great energy efficient home offering a 68 HERS rating, per builder 2017. Enjoy living just steps to nature along the Nippersink Community Park, close to the Chain-O-Lakes State Park, local shops, schools, and good proximity for commuters to the Fox Lake Metra Station. This is the one you have been waiting for!