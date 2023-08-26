This end unit with 3 bedrooms and 2.1 bathrooms will not disappoint. Home is warm, cozy and ready for you to move in and call it home. The colors on the walls and the wood floors combined with the white cabinets gives it a very warm feeling. You will enjoy the large rooms this home has to offer. Master bathroom has a walk-in shower and extra-large tub. Kitchen has a beautiful big island in the middle you will enjoy.