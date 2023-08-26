This end unit with 3 bedrooms and 2.1 bathrooms will not disappoint. Home is warm, cozy and ready for you to move in and call it home. The colors on the walls and the wood floors combined with the white cabinets gives it a very warm feeling. You will enjoy the large rooms this home has to offer. Master bathroom has a walk-in shower and extra-large tub. Kitchen has a beautiful big island in the middle you will enjoy.
3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $239,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Walworth County Fairest of the Fair program has announced five candidates who have applied to become the next Walworth County Fairest of t…
Only country music icon Dolly Parton can manage to get Beatles legends Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr together to record a new rendition of on…
Lake Geneva discontinues trail extension project and grant application
The Lake Geneva Badger football team (2-0) took their home field for the first time this season and couldn’t have played much better Friday ni…
Subway has sold itself to private equity firm Roark Capital, owner of rival sandwich chain Jimmy John's.