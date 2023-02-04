MOTIVATED SELLER! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION! Townhome is Beautiful Upgraded*2-Story Foyer Welcomes You Home*Entire 1st Floor has Luxury Vinyl Flooring & Entertainment Sized Great Room & Dining Area Opens to the Kitchen with Aristrokraft 42" Cabinetry with Espresso Finish, Handsome Quartz Counter-tops with Under-mount Sink & Upgraded Stainless GE Profile Appliances, The French Door Refrigerator has a built-in Kuerig plus Large Pantry Closet & Coat Closet*Easy access to the 2 Car Attached Garage from the Kitchen*Master Bedroom Suite has Dual Walk-In Closets & a Over-sized Luxury Bathroom with Dual Espresso Vanities, Soaking Tub & Walk-in Shower All with Ceramic Tile on Floors & Walls*2nd & 3rd Bedrooms are Good Sized & is Service by a Full Hall Closet with Expresso Cabinetry, Tub Shower Combo & Ceramic Floors*Located of State Park Road & Near Major Roadways*Close to Shopping, Dining & Entertainment*The Fox Lake Metro Station is 3 Miles Away*The Fox Lake Country Club & the Chain-of-Lakes State Park is Close By*Built by Lennar Home Builders in 2019