Beautiful ranch house boasts an array of exquisite features that make it the perfect place to call home. 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, there's plenty of space for you and your family to create cherished memories. The living spaces are thoughtfully designed to maximize comfort and functionality, providing an inviting atmosphere for both relaxation and entertainment.One of the highlights of this property is the walk-out basement. It includes a spacious office space, perfect for working from home ,for hosting gatherings or unwinding with loved ones. As a resident of this of this esteemed neighborhood, you'll have lake rights to both Lauderdale Lakes and Pleasant Lake, exclusive access to the association's private 6-slip day/overnight member-only pier, and a shared community pool.