Beautiful ranch house boasts an array of exquisite features that make it the perfect place to call home. 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, there's plenty of space for you and your family to create cherished memories. The living spaces are thoughtfully designed to maximize comfort and functionality, providing an inviting atmosphere for both relaxation and entertainment.One of the highlights of this property is the walk-out basement. It includes a spacious office space, perfect for working from home ,for hosting gatherings or unwinding with loved ones. As a resident of this of this esteemed neighborhood, you'll have lake rights to both Lauderdale Lakes and Pleasant Lake, exclusive access to the association's private 6-slip day/overnight member-only pier, and a shared community pool.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $534,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Old Style beer, a Midwestern favorite first brewed in La Crosse in 1902, is returning to its original brewing facility for the first time since 1999.
Term for Lake Geneva Parking Ad Hoc Committee set to expire in August
“It was a hectic morning, I can tell you that,” Seeley said.
Ring by ring, majestic banyan tree in heart of fire-scorched Lahaina chronicles 150 years of history
For generations, the banyan tree along Lahaina town’s historic Front Street was the heart of the oceanside community. Like the town itself, it…
Annie Cuculi (née Gaugert), a 2012 graduate of Badger High School and current real estate agent with @properties in Lake Geneva, was hired as …