Stunning custom home has it all & is ready for you to move in! Large chef kitchen boasts all modern amenities: stnless bluetooth appls, gas cooktop w/stnlss hood, built in oven/micro (2nd oven) combo, walk-in pantry, huge island w/built in eating bar, over cabinet lighting, cathedral ceiling, patio doors to deck for outdoor entertaining. Open concept to LR w/fireplace for cozy winters. Master suite is oversized & has tons of natural light, patio door to deck, dual sinks, walk-in closet & custom dual head shower! 2nd full bath, 2 BRs, Mud room & separate laundry round out main level. LL waiting for finishing touches-plumb 4 bath! All this overlooks beautiful back yard &includes channel access to LakeBeulah-Lake life w/out the cost!! Too much to mention: See features sheet in Docs.