Stunning custom home has it all & is ready for you to move in! Large chef kitchen boasts all modern amenities: stnless bluetooth appls, gas cooktop w/stnlss hood, built in oven/micro (2nd oven) combo, walk-in pantry, huge island w/built in eating bar, over cabinet lighting, cathedral ceiling, patio doors to deck for outdoor entertaining. Open concept to LR w/fireplace for cozy winters. Master suite is oversized & has tons of natural light, patio door to deck, dual sinks, walk-in closet & custom dual head shower! 2nd full bath, 2 BRs, Mud room & separate laundry round out main level. LL waiting for finishing touches-plumb 4 bath! All this overlooks beautiful back yard &includes channel access to LakeBeulah-Lake life w/out the cost!! Too much to mention: See features sheet in Docs.
3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stacker crunched the numbers from a variety of sources to find the best beach towns in the United States.
The Badgers football season opener debuted a new game experience but some spectators were turned off by parts of it.
Covenant Harbor loans "Head of Christ" rendering to Geneva Lake Museum
Lake Geneva officials considering making changes to short-term rental ordinance to address residents' concerns