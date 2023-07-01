The Bristol's impressive two-story great room makes an immediate impact as you enter this new home. Tall windows allow in natural sunlight while the fireplace invites quiet conversation on a chilly night. The adjoining dining area and kitchen are impressive on their own accord, offering ample maple cabinetry in a cool tone, a walk-in pantry, and a granite prep island with a built-in snack bar. The primary bedroom is conveniently located on the first floor features a large walk-in closet and a private bathroom with dual vanity and a ceramic tile shower. Also located on the first floor is a powder room and laundry room. There are two secondary bedrooms on the second floor, each with a walk-in closet, a hall bath, and a loft that overlooks the great room.
3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $606,900
