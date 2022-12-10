The Bristol's impressive two-story great room makes an immediate impact as you enter this new home. Tall windows allow in natural sunlight while the fireplace invites quiet conversation on a chilly night. The adjoining dining area and kitchen are impressive on their own accord, offering ample maple cabinetry in a cool tone, a walk-in pantry, and a granite prep island with a built-in snack bar. The primary bedroom is conveniently located on the first floor features a large walk-in closet and a private bathroom with dual vanity and a ceramic tile shower. Also located on the first floor is a powder room and laundry room. There are two secondary bedrooms on the second floor, each with a walk-in closet, a hall bath, and a loft that overlooks the great room.
3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $579,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A month after losing the Walworth County sheriff’s office race, sheriff’s Investigator Craig Konopski has resigned from the sheriff’s office. …
A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead two days after being reported missing. A FedEx driver who made a delivery to her home shortly before she disappeared was arrested in her death. A tip led authorities to the man.
Here's a look at how much states collect in property taxes each year, according to Census Bureau data.
Finding good gifts can be tricky. Here are some research-backed tips to help you with your holiday shopping.
Buona Beef restaurant and Rainbow Cone Ice Cream shop proposed for Lake Geneva's former Red Geranium site
Buona Beef restaurant and Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop planned for former Red Geranium location
Now charged Walworth sheriff’s deputy was accused of sexual assault in '08 when he was a Delavan officer
"You know, if you like are hanging out with a chick or whatever and, I don’t know, that’s just how we joke around," now Ex-Sheriff's Deputy Gerardo Baca reportedly said in 2008 about why he said he "messed around" with a girl. That report was included in Baca's file when he was hired by the Sheriff's Office.
The closed Perkins Restaurant & Bakery located at 1312 Geneva St. in the City of Delavan is set to be torn down and turned into a QDOBA Me…
LG Axe Throwing now opened in Lake Geneva
From the world's largest Santa to a holiday light tour that focuses on intentionally tacky displays, each of the displays included here puts its own spin on the holiday season.
Brad William Henke, a former NFL player and veteran character actor known for his work on "Orange Is the New Black," has died at age 56.