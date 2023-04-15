New Construction Home! It's not just a home...it's a Lifestyle! A lifestyle of Freedom! Stress-Free from repairs, remodeling, and/or the anxiety of your time needed on the weekend working on the house. Come and see our Hannah Floor Plan offering that WOW! factor. Sun pouring in from the front to the rear of the home, to a massive island offering simplicity when hosting those gatherigns small or large. Morning room surrounded by windows offering a bright meal or that morning coffee.