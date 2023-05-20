This open-concept home won't make you sacrifice social time during food prep. The kitchen features substantial cabinetry and counter space with a prep island. Dividing the kitchen from the main living area is a snack bar designed for casual meals and entertaining. An open dining area and gathering room offer plenty of shared living space. This home's primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet and a private bathroom with dual vanity and a five-foot shower. On the opposite side of the home are two comfortably sized secondary bedrooms and a hall bath. Finally, a mudroom connects the house and garage and features a closet and bench for shoes, jackets, and other everyday items.
3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $507,900
