New & Ready to Move in Construction Home! It's not just a home...it's a Lifestyle! A lifestyle of Freedom! Stress-Free from repairs, remodeling, and/or the anxiety of your time needed on the weekend working on the house. Come and see our Lauren Floor Plan! This smart design separates the spacious primary bedroom from the secondary bedrooms with generous communal living space, including the gathering room, kitchen, and dining. The kitchen boasts plenty of granite counter space and maple cabinets in a dusk tone for storage, along with a granite prep island that doubles as a snack bar. Off the gathering room, is the primary bedroom with a private, dual vanity bathroom with a five-foot shower and walk-in closet. Stop by 2716 Red Oak Lane to view
3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $506,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake Environmental Agency posted a cautionary advisory for the east end of Lake Geneva Beach on Tuesday afternoo…
Green Bay released 35 players and made a couple of injury moves Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit. Here's which players made the c…
General manager Brian Gutekunst addressed the desire to improve, meaning younger players will get a chance with the Packers this season. Here'…
Lake Geneva discontinues trail extension project and grant application
The Lake Geneva Badger football team (2-0) took their home field for the first time this season and couldn’t have played much better Friday ni…