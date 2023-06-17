Welcome to the perfect home on a cul-du-sac for you and your horses. The large living room with natural fireplace is flooded with bright sunlight. Enjoy prepping meals in the oversized kitchen ready to serve your next meal. Relax with quiet nights on your private patio enjoying the views of your delicious fruit trees and your own 144x60 indoor riding arena complete with six 12x12 stalls and tack room. This perfect property also has indoor and outdoor spigots, three paddocks and two lean-tos. Seller has installed all new electric fence and fencer. Seven of your acres are already set as hay, alfalfa and clover. Nothing is needed here except you.