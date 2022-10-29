Beautiful New Construction Home, Ready For Quick Occupancy! Home Is On Large Half Acre Lot That Backs Up To Neighboring Pond. White Sided 2-Story Home With Many Great Features. Open Floorplan. Generously Sized Eat-in Kitchen With Stainless Appliances & Breakfast Bar. Main Level Laundry Room. Master Suite + Master Bathroom & Walk-in Closet. 2 Additional Bedrooms PLUS Spacious Bonus Room ~ Potential 4th Bedroom, Office, Playroom, Etc. 2nd Full Bath With Double Vanity. Full Basement With Egress Window & Plumbed For Additional Bathroom. High Efficiency Mechanicals. Concrete Driveway. Come See Your New Home Today!
3 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Billie Eilish's older brother Finneas approves of her relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford. Get that and more celeb news from the past week here.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they each announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars.
Authorities in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, have launched an investigation into the death of an Amazon delivery driver after he was found dead with possible dog bite injuries.
Elkhorn auto dealership has license officially revoked after rolling back odometers, falsifying titles
Elkhorn automotive dealership's license revoked
Two men accused of stuffing walleye with lead weights and fish fillets in a fishing tournament pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges.
Lake Geneva’s historic Villa Hortensia has again made history – this time with its sale.
The Racine seventh-graders were left out of the postseason because of what coaches say is selective enforcement of league rules. “They’re really hurting inside,” an assistant coach said of players.
When added together, the 25 families on this list have a combined net worth of $943.7 billion. If they were a country, they'd be the 17th richest nation in the world.
Despite winning all of their games on the field, the seventh-grade Park Panthers were left out of the postseason because of what the coaches say is selective enforcement of league rules.
With National Pit Bull Awareness Day celebrated on Oct. 26, it’s a fitting time to ask how these dogs came to be seen as a dangerous threat.