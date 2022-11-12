 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $315,000

Beautiful New Construction Home, Ready For Quick Occupancy! Home Is On Large Half Acre Lot That Backs Up To Neighboring Pond. White Sided 2-Story Home With Many Great Features. Open Floorplan. Generously Sized Eat-in Kitchen With Stainless Appliances & Breakfast Bar. Main Level Laundry Room. Master Suite + Master Bathroom & Walk-in Closet. 2 Additional Bedrooms PLUS Spacious Bonus Room ~ Potential 4th Bedroom, Office, Playroom, Etc. 2nd Full Bath With Double Vanity. Full Basement With Egress Window & Plumbed For Additional Bathroom. High Efficiency Mechanicals. Concrete Driveway. Come See Your New Home Today!

