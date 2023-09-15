Introducing a charming new listing showcasing amazing gardens, manicuredlandscaping, and a chic coastal interior. This picturesque farmhouse is nestled on a heavily wooded 5-acre lot, providing a tranquil retreat amidst nature's beauty. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, this home offers a comfortable and spacious living space. The interior is tastefully designed with chic coastal touches, creating a modern and relaxing atmosphere. Whether you're enjoying the well-appointed bedrooms or the inviting living areas, the attentionto detail is evident throughout. Outside, the property boasts an expansive 40x60 outbuilding, providing ample space for storage or potential workshop opportunities. The meticulously maintained gardens and landscaping add to the allure of the property.