New Construction home with fenced back yard with top notch finishes. Beautiful views of conservancy land behind the home. The association beach and park are an easy walk 5 blocks away. Kitchen features granite, breakfast bar, stainless-steel appliances, farm sink, subway tile backsplash and a pantry. Master En-suite with walk-in closet, gorgeous tiled walk-in shower, and motorized window shades. Main floor laundry. LTV floors throughout for easy clean. Fully exposed, above grade, and finished walk-out lower level. Lower level has family room, 3rd bdrm 3rd full bath, and sliding doors out to the large deck and yard. Upper and lower decks. Newly fenced yard for kids and pets. 2 1/2 car garage is extra wide for storage and a concrete driveway.
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $359,000
