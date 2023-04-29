Sought after Portico Luxury ranch home featuring 2 bedrooms a Den and 2 Baths & 2.5 car garage. Open floor plan great for entertaining with a kitchen island and natural light everywhere. Enjoy the beautiful outdoor courtyard........and the maintenance free living in this Community. For your convenience, there is a Community Room, outdoor pool and exercise room. Less than 10 minutes to the Metra Train, the Historic Woodstock Opera House, Starbucks and Woodstock Dining.
2 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $279,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
If you watch one of the top shows in the U.S. on Netflix right now, you may hear a familiar city’s name. A Journal Times reporter spoke to the…
An off-leash pack of fluffy Goldendoodles has been roaming around Napa Valley, California. And they're getting caught on camera.
Police responding to a report of a domestic dispute have fatally shot a man reportedly carrying a gun in suburban Chicago.
Lake Geneva designates reserved parking for summer months
Meet the Burlington homeowner who went solar nearly 15 years ago in the hope of not only saving money and helping the environment, but also en…