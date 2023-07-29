Sought after Portico Luxury ranch home featuring 2 bedrooms a Den and 2 Baths & 2.5 car garage. Open floor plan great for entertaining with a kitchen island and natural light everywhere. Enjoy the beautiful outdoor courtyard........and the maintenance free living in this Community. For your convenience, there is a Community Room, outdoor pool and exercise room. Less than 10 minutes to the Metra Train, the Historic Woodstock Opera House, Starbucks and Woodstock Dining.
2 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $274,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Doctors say more cases like these are coming to light as the popularity of the drugs soared.
In celebration of National Mustard Day on Aug. 5, Skittles has partnered with French’s to make its first-ever mustard-flavored Skittle. But do…
Lifeguard lives up to job title as quick response saves swimmer; Rescue retrieval, CPR saves pulseless, non-breathing woman
Second-year part-time Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol employee Victor Larimer, an area summer resident, saved the life of an unconsious swimme…
Hollywood strikes continue, Jason Aldean's controversial music video and a Tupac Shakur update | Hot off the Wire podcast
🎧 Get a recap of some of this week's top sports and entertainment stories through this special edition of our daily news podcast.