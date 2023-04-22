Better than brand new! This new construction home in a low maintenance community has had the finishing touches put on it by the current owners and is ready for you to move right in! Turn key finishes throughout, there's truly nothing you need to do before moving in. The corner lot brings all of the light into this open concept home. The beautiful kitchen features quartz countertops and designer cabinets as well as a breakfast bar for additional seating. There are two spacious bedrooms along with a den that can be used as an office to work from home. The primary bedroom has a walk in closet as well as an en suite bathroom. All new appliances, including the washer, dryer and refrigerator, which were added after purchasing. The owners have installed an ADT security system as well as blinds and cabinet hardware. Enjoy the summer on the covered porch off the living room or on the walking paths throughout Stonewater. Come see it today!