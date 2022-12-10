2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $1,875

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION - Be the first tenant in this brand new 2 story townhome. Just recently completed and EVERYTHING is brand new!!!Awesome upgrades include oak rails & metal balusters, vinyl plank flooring entire first floor, quartz counter tops in the kitchen & bathrooms, 42" flagstone kitchen cabinets. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage - 1,558 sq ft. New mini blinds in every room and drapes for the slider. Community will have lake rights and a private community boat launch. Meadows of West Bay is located just west of Wonder Lake, an 816 acre, 3.5-mile-long private lake that features a private gated entry boat launch, a bird island, and Lookout Point Park. Walking Trails are located along and throughout the community. This community includes access to ample entertainment, dining, and shopping less than 5 miles away, off Route 47, 31 and 120. For commuters, the Route 120 Pace Bus and several train station's locations are less than 5 miles away. $1,950 a month rent and prefer 18-month lease. Pets welcomed with an additional $50 per month per pet rental fee and $400 nonrefundable pet deposit. Utilities are extra, including garbage collection. Rental insurance is required by tenant at lease signing. Agents, i will be at the property Saturday 12/10, between 11am-3pm. Send your rental clients Saturday and I will be happy to show them for you. Please call LA if there are any questions.