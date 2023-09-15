Welcome to this cozy 1960-built gem nestled in a desirable Williams Bay neighborhood! With a spacious .32-acre lot, this home offers ample outdoor space and includes two outdoor sheds. While it requires updating, this property presents an amazing opportunity to create the home of your dreams. The oversized lot is a rare find in this area and provides endless possibilities for outdoor activities, gardening, or even expanding the home in the future. The two included sheds offer additional storage space for all your needs. Located on the east side of the bay, you'll enjoy the peacefulness of the neighborhood while still being close to the charming amenities of the area. Home is being sold ''AS-IS'
2 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $625,000
