Welcome Home! This beautiful condo was built in 2017 with a very desired floor plan and many upgrades throughout. Nestled in a sought-after location, this residence offers a cozy and inviting atmosphere. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by an open-concept layout that maximizes space and natural light. Open living and kitchen keeps all the family close and enjoy the gas fireplace in cooler months. Kitchen has granite countertops with tile back splash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and full-size utility room. Primary BR features a beautiful ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Not only does this condo offer a full basement but also a Four-Season sunroom that opens to your own patio oasis for relaxing or entertaining. Come see it today!
2 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $435,000
