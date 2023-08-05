Welcome Home! This beautiful condo was built in 2017 with a very desired floor plan and many upgrades throughout. Nestled in a sought-after location, this residence offers a cozy and inviting atmosphere. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by an open-concept layout that maximizes space and natural light. Open living and kitchen keeps all the family close and enjoy the gas fireplace in cooler months. Kitchen has granite countertops with tile back splash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and full-size utility room. Primary BR features a beautiful ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Not only does this condo offer a full basement but also a Four-Season sunroom that opens to your own patio oasis for relaxing or entertaining. Come see it today!
2 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“It was a hectic morning, I can tell you that,” Seeley said.
Reubens' publicist says he died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement.
A woman who escaped her kidnapper by punching her way out of a homemade cinder block cell at a home in southern Oregon likely saved other wome…
Two people were killed and two others injured Saturday in a midair collision at an airport in Wisconsin.
Proud Lake Geneva father is excited that his son it attending West Point Military Academy