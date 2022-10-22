2 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $424,900

New, open concept 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, with den ranch has plenty of space and is ideal for entertaining. The ''Pathway Series'' Mulberry Model is located in the Enclave at Waterford subdivision. The spacious kitchen, which overlooks the great room includes upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, quartz tops, oversized island, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has 2 sink basins with a comfort-height vanity, a large walk-in-closet and a walk in shower. The basement, with egress window and plumbed for a future bath. Includes a builder warranty. The pictures are for illustration purposes and are a representation from another home. October 2022 promotion: Builder is offering a 2/1 rate buy down program to 4.99% for first 2 years.