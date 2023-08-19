Welcome home to The Willow by Stepping Stone Homes, an award-winning home builder. Open floor plan features 2 Beds, 2.5 Baths and a 2 Car garage. The kitchen comes w/ quartz countertops, maple-stained cabinets, and SS appliance package. LVP flooring in kitchen, dinette, and great room. We equip our homes with Smart Technology. You will find quality craftsmanship throughout such as 2x6 construction exterior walls, eight-foot garage doors, solid core doors, and active radon system. Basement includes finished family room with bedroom and full bath. The Focus on Energy program provides each home with a Certified Energy-Efficient Certificate stating that our homes are 30% more energy efficient than current WI code. Sample pics in listing info. Rendering may differ from actual exterior palette
2 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $424,900
