Long awaited executive condos located in the heart of Mukwonago giving you access to all the amenities offered downtown and still close enough to the interstate for other travel. These units boast 2 large carpeted bedrooms each with its own bath. A large walk in closet with the master bedroom suite. The Master Bedroom has its private patio for that morning cup of coffee or for viewing the sunset and sunrise. Upstairs Laundry area for convenience. The large kitchen is complete with Granite counters and Mid Continent Cabinets. Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the main floor. Large, bright living area and great room makes this condo a must see. Each unit has its own private elevator for ease of access to floors 2 and 3. These are one of a kind units that cannot be matched elsewhere.