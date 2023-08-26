ONLY 5 LEFT... SELLER IS MOTIVATED. DON'T WAIT TIL THEY ARE GONE.HE GRAND!!!TOWNHOUSE CONDOMINIUMS...After numerous setbacks, some by the State, along with a COVID slowdown in the middle of it all, we are finally ready to occupy these wonderfully located units in the HEART of the Village. All units boast a private elevator in each of the units. The extra large HEATED garage gives you the storage space needed as well as ample room for your auto(s). These 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath units also feature a private balcony off the Master Bedroom Suite. Call me today to set up your personal showing. You will see what we mean when we say, Convenience, Quality and Value can be yours. Don't wait. See you at THE GRAND, TOWNHOUSE CONDOMINIUMS.
2 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $364,900
