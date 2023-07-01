This Builder is Open! They are Building and Selling Homes! This Pricing is for the Grant Model, Elevation B on Homesite 78. This Is Proposed New Construction Ranch Home can be built by this Builder. (Pictures are of another recently finished home and photos are virtually staged) It features 2 Bedrooms with a Study (Optional 3rd Bedroom), 2 Bathrooms, Large Great Room, Spacious Kitchen with Large Island and Walk In Pantry. Breakfast Nook. 2 Car Garage and Partial Basement for Extra Storage! Select All Your Interior Colors and Options at their Design Center conveniently located On Site. Kitchen features Aristocraft Custom Quality 42" Cabinets, GE Appliances. Be Prepared to Be Amazed with the Quality Workmanship Throughout! With A Focus On Service, this Builder Works With Their Customers to Ensure Complete Satisfaction! Many More Incredible Floor Plans to Choose From. **Please note the examples shown in the photos are available options at an additional cost. This home is ususally a Brick front and this client chose Stone. Photo for Examples. This is a great builder to work with! Check Out The Awesome Models To Appreciate What Your New Home Could Be! Thank You & We Look Forward to Serving You!