2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $369,490

This Builder is Open! They are Building and Selling Homes! This is the "Bayview" Model. This Proposed New Construction to be Built Ranch Home by this Builder features 2 Bedrooms plus Study (Optional 3rd Bedroom), 2.1 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage and Full Walkout Basement! Proposed New Construction on Lot 40. Select All Your Interior Colors and Options at their Design Center conveniently located On Site. Kitchen features Aristocraft Custom Quality 42' Cabinets, GE Appliances. Be Prepared to Be Amazed with the Quality Workmanship Throughout! With A Focus On Service, this Builder Works With Their Customers to Ensure Complete Satisfaction! Many More Incredible Floor Plans to Chose From. Check Out The Awesome Models To Appreciate What Your New Home Could Be! Thank You & We Look Forward to Serving You! This Pricing is for the Bayview Elevation A on Homesite 40 with a Walk Out Basement. (Pictures are of recently finished model that the buyers added a sunroom) **Please note the examples shown in the photos are available options at an additional cost such as. This is a great builder to work with!