2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $579,900

Here's a beautiful two bedroom in a boutique condominium downtown Lake Geneva. Elevated finishes include white oak flooring, wool carpeting, marble bathrooms, Bertazzoni appliances, nickel gap ceilings and more. Private entry, private deck, two dedicated parking stalls. Upscale plumbing and lighting fixtures, fireplace, terrific views of Horticultural Hall and a quick walk to the lakefront, restaurants, and shops.

