Listed under recent Appraisal! Sunset views of Potters Lake are captured in the Great RM & KIT w/a wall of sliding glass doors! Expand your space on the deck w/clear view railing for summer entertaining. 50FT of WF, fishing, swimming, kayaking, water skiing & all the fun lake activities! 5 car garage (2 car attached & 3 car detached w/heated workshop),open floor plan offers plenty of SPACE! Well maintained home has beverage sink/mini bar, keeping some past history, one of the original cottage windows are incorporated in the decor. Pocket doors, closet organizer, built-in shelves w/hidden closet, epoxy garage floor, LL in-floor heat, wired for SS w/6 speakers, CT walk-in shower w/2 shower heads. Excellent Airbnb potential! Being sold as is with buyers right to inspections & by Personal Rep