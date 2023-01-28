New Construction Condo! It's not just a home...it's a Lifestyle! A lifestyle of Freedom! Stress free from repairs and yardwork! Spring 2023! There is a no-step entry to the garage. This comfortable open-concept, split bedroom condominium. The entry opens to the main living areas, including the gourmet kitchen, dining area, and great room. A sunroom sits adjacent to the gathering room while an adjoining covered outdoor living. The hallways and doorways are extra wide. The primary bedroom with a private bathroom has a wheelchair radius and comfort height lavatory as well as a low shower threshold. The abundant closet space is located in the rear, spacious secondary bedroom and hall bath. Requires 80% of homeowners 55+
2 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $414,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The best exercises to lose excess pounds; Plus, drug-resistant gonorrhea strain reported, and more health news
When it comes to picking the best exercise to lose weight, there is no one right answer; but variety is key. Get that and more recent health news here.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two women, ages 31 and 33, died as a result of a crash early Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 94.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two women, ages 31 and 33, died as a result of a crash early Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 94.
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
UPDATE: Wisconsin State Patrol indicates two injuries in multi-vehicle pileup on I-94 at Hwy. MLat Pleasant Prairie
A multiple-vehicle accident had traffic on Interstate 94 northbound backed up Friday afternoon as emergency crews tended to the scene and worked to restore the flow of traffic.
For people like Deanna Goodwin, Winterfest marks the culmination of a year’s worth of work.
Spike is a chihuahua mix and lives in Ohio.
Chicago police found the stolen van Sunday night, but the body was missing, authorities said.
CALEDONIA — Drunk parents allegedly were involved in a rollover accident with their minor child in the car.
MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- When it comes to picking the best exercise to lose weight, there is no one right answer.